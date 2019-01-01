Liam Hemsworth's new girlfriend dreamed of bedding hunk in June

Liam Hemsworth's new girlfriend couldn't imagine dating the actor back in June (19) because he's so good looking.

The Hunger Games star was married to Miley Cyrus at the time but that didn't stop actress Maddison Brown from cooing over him and his brother Chris, while playing a game of F, Marry, Kill on the Zach Sang Show four months ago.

The Dynasty star was asked about her favourite fellow Australians and who she would sleep with, marry and murder out of Hugh Jackman, the Hemsworth brothers and Margot Robbie.

Maddison opted to kill Hugh, marry Margot and bed the brothers, adding, "I would f**k the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time, both of them. I couldn't marry them. I'm too insecure. I would be like, 'You're too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house'."

But it now appears Brown has conquered her insecurities, because she has been romantically linked to Liam after the couple was spotted walking around New York City hand in hand on Thursday (10Oct19).

Brown, who also appeared in 2015's Strangerland opposite Nicole Kidman, is the first woman Liam has been linked to since his split from Miley, who announced the end of their eight-month marriage in August (19). She has since embarked on a romance with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter and has recently been linked to singer and actor Cody Simpson.

Liam officially filed for divorce from Miley on 21 August (19).