Luke Perry's children honour late actor on his 53rd birthday

Luke Perry's kids have taken to social media to pay tribute to their late father on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

The actor died back in March after suffering a massive stroke, and was honoured earlier this week in the premiere of the fourth season of his show Riverdale - with the entire episode dedicated to the star.

On Friday, in honour of their father's birthday, Luke's kids Jack, 22, and 19-year-old Sophie - who he shared with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - took to Instagram to share their own sweet tributes.

Alongside a black and white collage of snaps of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star from throughout the years, which combined to make one image of his face, Jack wrote: "Happy birthday, old man. I’ll see you somewhere."

Meanwhile, Sophie posted share a sweet note alongside a photo of herself and her dad embracing, as she poked fun at her father's sartorial choices.

"Happy birthday, fashion icon," she joked. "I can hear you doing your best Tim Gunn impersonation now (heart emoji) love you the most."

In the special episode of the hit comic book series, Luke's character, Fred Andrews, is discovered to have died after he was struck by a car, leaving his son Archie, played by KJ Apa, and his wife Mary (Molly Ringwald) to grieve.

The episode, which also featured regulars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse, and an appearance by Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannon Doherty, concluded with the title card: "In Loving Memory, Luke Perry 1966-2019."