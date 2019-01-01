Actor Robert Forster dead

Oscar nominated actor Robert Forster has died aged 78.

The star's publicist told The Hollywood Reporter he passed away in Los Angeles, California on Friday, after losing his battle with brain cancer.

The prolific actor amassed over 100 film and TV credits during his career, but scored his Academy Award nomination for his role as Max Cherry in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film Jackie Brown.

His last movie role was a reprisal of his Breaking Bad character, Ed, in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released on Netflix the same day as his death.

Robert's Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston took to Twitter to share his condolences, writing: "I'm saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away.

"A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob."

Robert made his movie debut opposite Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor in 1967's Reflections in a Golden Eye. He went on to have a celebrated career, which even included stints on Broadway, beginning in 1965 with Mrs. Dally.

The actor is survived by his children, Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen; his grandchildren, Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia; and his longtime partner, Denise Grayson.