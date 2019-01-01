NEWS Paul Rudd feared Friends axe after injuring Jennifer Aniston on first day of filming Newsdesk Share with :







Paul Rudd feared he'd be axed from Friends after an awkward run-in with co-star Jennifer Aniston during his first day on set.



The two appeared alongside one another in the hit NBC sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004 - but Paul feared his time would be cut short when he accidentally injured the actress during a break from filming.



"I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marvelling at it," he told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer's foot!"



He added: "The producers look of panic was if to say, 'Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?' I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start."



While Paul was only hired for a short stint on the show, he ended up sticking around a lot longer, and even appeared in the iconic last episode. Although he admitted he felt like he was "not supposed to be there".



Revealing another slip up he made with Jennifer, he remembered of their final day of filming: "I was on the sound stage and Jennifer Aniston was crying and I thought, 'I'm not supposed to be here', so to break the ice I went over and said: 'Well, we did it, what a ride.' The joke inevitably fell flat!"



However, there appears to be no hard feelings between the pair, as Jennifer went on to play Paul's wife in the 2012 movie Wanderlust.