Thomas Doherty gushes over 'amazing' girlfriend Dove Cameron

Thomas Doherty is overcome with love for his girlfriend Dove Cameron.

The couple is soon to celebrate three years together, and the actor told Entertainment Tonight he and Dove are more in love than ever, gushing: "She is just the most incredible person I've ever met.

"I think people see her as so talented - because obviously that's her job, to perform and all the rest of it - but she's the most compassionate and the most patient and the most genuine, loving person I've ever met. And so kind and so generous. She's amazing. She really is."

The pair previously co-starred in Disney Channel's Descendants franchise, and Doherty revealed how he hopes to share the screen with his real-life girlfriend again.

"There's talk about Wicked for Dove for Glinda, but no one's been mentioning Fiyero, so... I'm just saying. I gotta start pushing it," he joked, alluding to rumours that Cameron could take on the leading role in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway hit. "I saw (Wicked) about six times on the West End and then I saw it once on Broadway. And I love it. I'm ready!"

Dove has also put herself into the running for the starring role, previously telling the publication it'd be "the role of a lifetime".