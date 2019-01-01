NEWS Bryan Cranston hails Robert Forster as a 'lovely man and a consummate actor' following his death Newsdesk Share with :







Bryan Cranston has hailed Robert Forster as a "lovely man and a consummate actor" following his death on Friday (11.10.19).



The 63-year-old actor has taken to social media to post a glowing tribute to the 'Jackie Brown' star, who died of cancer at the age of 78.



Bryan - who stars alongside Robert in 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' - wrote on Twitter: "I'm saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. (sic)"



Fellow 'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul has also taken to the micro-blogging platform to share his feelings about Robert's passing.



The Hollywood actor wrote: "I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend. [love heart emoji] (sic)"



Elsewhere, Samuel L Jackson - who starred alongside Robert in 'Jackie Brown' - also hailed his former co-star on Twitter.



He wrote: "RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!! (sic)"



Robert - who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Jackie Brown - is survived by his partner Denise Grayson, as well as his kids Maeghen, 47, Kate, 49, Robert, 54, and Elizabeth, 52.

