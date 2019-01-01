NEWS Jennifer Aniston: 'Marvel is diminishing the movie-making industry' Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston has hit out at Marvel Studios, claiming green-screen movie-making is "diminishing" the film industry.



The actress is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and she revealed it was the current state of movies, in part, that inspired her return to TV.



"It wasn't until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, wow, that's better than what I just did," the Friends star told Variety. "And then you're seeing what's available out there and it's just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it's big Marvel movies. Or things that I'm not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen."



Despite her support for on-demand streaming services, Jennifer confessed she's "kind of sad" time-specific broadcasting is becoming extinct, explaining: "I'm shocked this is where we are, but excited that this is where we are. I didn't see it coming.



"I remember not understanding. What the hell does streaming mean?," she recalled. "They're like, it's there all the time."



The actress' comments come shortly after celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese insisted he couldn't watch Marvel movies because they're "not cinema".



"Honestly, the closest I can think of them (Marvel movies), as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks," he told Empire magazine, sparking backlash from many of the movies' stars.