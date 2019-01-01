NEWS David Tennant is a new dad Newsdesk Share with :







David Tennant is a dad of five.



The former Doctor Who star's wife, Georgia, has given birth and the couple announced the baby news in an Instagram post on Sunday (13Oct19).



Poking fun at the actor's role in online series Good Omens, the new mum uploaded a snap of her husband leaving the hospital with their newborn next to a shot of his co-star, Michael Sheen, who welcomed a daughter last month (Sep19).



She added the caption: "An Angel, a Demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong?"



Tennant and Sheen play spiritual rivals, an angel and a devil, who join forces to prevent the end of the world in the new Amazon Prime series.



The Scottish actor and his wife are already parents to four kids, aged from 17 to four.



David let it slip that he was set to become a dad again during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in May, when he explained he has started to get parenting advice from his eldest son: "What's weird about it is that we're now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son, and that should definitely be the other way around," he smiled. "He says, 'Come on, do I really need to teach you the basics?'"



Tennant adopted Georgia's son Ty, 17, in 2011 - the same year the couple wed.