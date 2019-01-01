Billy Porter and Idina Menzel joining new Cinderella musical

Billy Porter and Idina Menzel are set to join Camila Cabello in the upcoming Cinderella adaptation.

The 50-year-old, who recently won an Emmy for his role on Pose, announced at The New Yorker Festival that he would be playing the Fairy Godmother opposite Cabello, who will portray the glass slipper-wearing fairytale character in the musical.

"I have a couple movies that I'm working on. I'm gonna be playing the fairy godmother in the new Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello," he said.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that Porter was in talks with bosses at Sony and was close to completing a deal.

Idina Menzel is also set to join the live-action film, which will be written and directed by Pitch Perfect filmmaker Kay Cannon, as the wicked stepmother, according to Deadline.

The Tony and Grammy-award winning singer and Broadway actress will play Evelyn, who is the cruel adoptive mother to Cinderella.

Cabello will make her movie debut in the musical – as well as being involved in the original music for the film – which will begin shooting in London in February next year.

James Corden reportedly came up with the original idea, which will focus on an ambitious young woman who is desperate to follow her dreams.

The Late Late Show host will also produce, alongside Leo Pearlman and Jonathan Kadin.

The film is set to be released in February 2021.

And it's not the first live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale. Back in 2015, Kenneth Branagh helmed the Disney remake of the 1950 animation, starring Lily James, Richard Madden, and Cate Blanchett.