NEWS David Harbour and Lily Allen confirm romance with passionate kiss







David Harbour and Lily Allen seemingly confirmed their relationship by kissing and cuddling in public in New York on Sunday.



The Stranger Things star was first linked to Smile singer Lily back in August as they attended a production of The Lehman Trilogy in London together. And while the pair have done their utmost to keep their fledgling relationship under wraps since then, they apparently decided that this weekend would be the perfect time to confirm their loved-up status.



They did so by packing on the PDA during a Sunday morning stroll around New York, with David pulling his singer girlfriend in for a number of kisses and grinning as he lavished her with attention.



Confirmation of their romance comes after Lily supported David as he hosted Saturday Night Live at the weekend. The mother-of-two was by her beau's side as they headed to an after-party following his successful gig on the show, with David's mother and father also present at the bash.



Lily and David's romance began shortly after his split from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Alison Sudol. Lily had been single since her three-year relationship with rapper Meridian Dan came to an end in December 2018.