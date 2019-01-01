Murder Mystery sequel in the works at Netflix

A sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's hit movie Murder Mystery is in the works.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt, the mystery-comedy followed New York City police officer Nick Spitz, played by Sandler, and his wife Audrey, portrayed by Aniston, as they embarked on an adventure to Europe, only to become entangled in the murder of an elderly billionaire on a superyacht.

The film was a huge success when it was released on Netflix in June, and now editors at The Hollywood Reporter have claimed Vanderbilt is now in talks to pen a follow-up.

It is not yet known if Sandler and Aniston will reprise their roles, but as the Happy Gilmore star has an ongoing deal with bosses at the streaming giant, it is likely he will return.

A few days after Murder Mystery, which also featured Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams, and Terence Stamp, dropped online, a Netflix representative posted on Twitter that the flick smashed all types of viewership records.

"30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide," the message stated.

A spokesperson later confirmed that the figures were correct.

Of late, the most-streamed films on Netflix have included Will Smith's 2017 fantasy-action Bright and Sandra Bullock's 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

Vanderbilt has previously written screenplays for films including Independence Day: Resurgence, White House Down, and Zodiac. He is currently in the pre-production stages of The Janson Directive.