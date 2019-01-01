Gal Gadot launches production company

Gal Gadot has formed a production company with her husband Jaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman actress and the real estate developer, who have been married since 2008 and share two daughters, have created Pilot Wave, through which they'll produce historical thriller Irena Sendler, in which Gadot will portray the title character.

"As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life," Gadot and Varsano said in a statement to Deadline. "Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination."

The Israeli star also shared the news on her Instagram page and wrote in the caption, "Pilot Wave is taking off! I'm so excited this is finally out. @jaronvarsano and I have been working on this for quite some time and I just CAN'T wait to bring to life all the amazing stories we're working on with all of our wonderfully talented partners."

Irena Sendler tells the story of the real-life Polish heroine who saved thousands of Jewish children during the Nazi Germany occupation of Poland during World War II. Using the Polish underground network, Sendler and others managed to smuggle Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto. She was arrested by the Gestapo in 1943 and never revealed any information about the children, despite being tortured.

Justine Juel Gillmer will write the screenplay, while Gadot and Varsano will produce the Warner Bros. project with Marc Platt.

The couple is also developing My Dearest Fidel as a potential vehicle for Gadot. It will be written by Chris Brancato and produced by Sue Kroll.

The 34-year-old will be seen in a number of movies during 2020, including the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile, and action-adventure Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.