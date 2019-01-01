Dwayne Johnson celebrates Ballers' final episode after 'phenomenal' five years

Dwayne Johnson marked the final episode of his HBO comedy-drama Ballers on Sunday night with a series of heartfelt posts.

The 47-year-old stars in the series as retired National Football League (NFL) player Spencer Strasmore, and also serves as executive producer on the show.

Ahead of the broadcast of the last-ever episode, the actor took to Twitter to reflect on his time on the hit programme, which is the network's highest-rated comedy series, writing: "I've played a few characters over the years that have been anchored deep in my DNA so it's as if I'm just being myself.

"I've had a helluva time playing this man. Thank you all for this amazing 5yr run. (sic)"

Sharing a clip of himself talking to camera on Instagram, The Rock once again thanked fans for their support, and reflected on the show which is based on the star's life "had he not failed" at his NFL career.

"I'm a lucky SOB (son of a b**ch) to have played a character so close to my heart and based on a life I once dreamed and prayed for, but never came true," he wrote in the post's caption. "Our final episode ever of Ballers airs tonight on @HBO. And cheers to unanswered prayers."

In a subsequent post, the Baywatch actor shared a clip from the episode, teasing fans: "It may be our last Ballers episode ever, but it's only just beginning."