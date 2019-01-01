Aaron Paul: 'I loved lying to people about Breaking Bad movie'

Aaron Paul didn't struggle to keep news of Breaking Bad spin-off movie El Camino under wraps, because he "loves lying to people".

The 40-year-old actor reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman for the newly-released Netflix movie. Rumours began about El Camino before bosses confirmed it, but Aaron didn't find it tough to fob fans off when they questioned him about the speculation - because he's a good liar.

"It was so easy to keep it a secret," he laughed to GQ magazine. "I love secrets. I love surprises. The last thing I want to do is spoil the surprise. I love lying to people, in the harmless way. It's great. I think it's a fun thing. Even after the film was in the can, people would say, 'Look, are any of those rumours about possibly revisiting the Breaking Bad universe true?' And I'd go, 'You know, rumours are so funny. I'm hearing these rumours. I haven't read a script. If Vince (Gilligan, creator) wants to go into that world again with me, I would, of course, jump at the chance I love that man.' And that was it."

Aaron and former co-star Bryan Cranston, whose character Walter White died at the end of Breaking Bad, also sparked rumours they might be reuniting for a sequel when they shared pictures of themselves posing in Mexico. It later emerged that the promotional snaps were for Aaron and Bryan's mezcal line Dos Hombres, but that didn't stop the screen star having a giggle when he saw fans' excitement about a potential follow-up series.

"I mean, we were posting photos of ourselves, not in character. Us, like, walking in a river in Mexico," he said. "Those characters don't go to Mexico, you know? And Walt is dead. And I don't have any of my Jesse Pinkman tattoos on. People were just... wishful thinking.

"And I respect that, and I love that. It shows you the excitement of this show, and the possibility of a movie or a new season was always looming in the distance for these hardcore fans."