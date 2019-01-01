Vietnam pulls Abominable movie over South China sea map

Government officials in Vietnam have pulled the new DreamWorks film Abominable from cinemas due to a scene involving a map illustrating China's claims in the South China Sea.

The film, about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation and was first shown in Vietnamese cinemas on 4 October.

However, when fans spotted a controversial scene which shows China's "nine dash line" on a map in the background, they quickly took to social media to share screen grabs of the moment, prompting authorities to remove the film from theatres.

"We will revoke (the film's licence)," Ta Quang Dong, deputy minister of culture, sports and tourism, was quoted as saying by the Thanh Nien newspaper.

In Vietnam, the ministry is in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films.

Countries including Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia all make claims to parts of the sea, and the incident comes at a time of tension between China and Vietnam, with the countries in a months-long stand-off after the former conducted an energy survey in waters controlled by Vietnam back in July.

In August, police were forced to intervene after protests broke out outside the Chinese embassy in Hanoi over the dispute.

The movie, starring Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai and Sarah Paulson, is now showing in cinemas around the world.