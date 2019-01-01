NEWS Matthew Morrison's wife turns to meditation to help her through miscarriage Newsdesk Share with :







Former Glee star Matthew Morrison's wife has suffered a miscarriage with the couple's second child.



Renee Morrison revealed the news over the weekend (12-13Oct19) in a series of videos she posted on social media, explaining a 14-day meditation challenge has helped her cope with the tragedy.



The actress, who wed Morrison in 2014, said, "Meditation during the most vulnerable, raw life moments: Miscarriage."



She filmed the videos on 12 October (19) - her son Revel's second birthday.



"I just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing... phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure, I think," she said into the camera.



"Matthew and I have been so intentionally trying to get pregnant. I'm trying to call in my child that I know is waiting for us. And I want to just open my life and my arms to this human. And so on our second cycle of calling this child in, we got pregnant. And it was among just such extraordinary intention and love.



"I found out (I was pregnant) at four weeks and began the cycle of miscarriage on my sixth week, and that's a whole conversation that I would love to have but the point of today is to tell you how meditation helped guide me through this journey and this experience."



She added, "Right now, meditation is for me to connect to presence, connect to self, and to give my body gratitude and grace and to, honestly, come back to trusting."



Renee did not pinpoint when the miscarriage took place, but concluded her video messages with one in which she said, "Women, I want you to know that I feel you. And, God, you are goddesses. And we all deserve so much acknowledgement and love and support and encouragement.



"That's what I'm here to help us accomplish through sharing my story, my vulnerability, and just to say that I see you. I see you and I feel you, and we are Members Only. I don't want people to feel sorry for me. I don't feel sorry for myself, and to go through these experiences and to get pregnant and to be alive... to be alive is an accomplishment."