NEWS Jeremy Renner's ex-wife reveals gun threat details in new lawsuit Newsdesk Share with :







Jeremy Renner's ex-wife has claimed that he once threatened to kill himself.



Weeks after the actor and Sonni Pacheco both fought to strip each other of custody rights over their six-year-old daughter Ava, the Avengers star's ex has gone on the offensive again, claiming Renner was high on drugs and drunk last November when he talked about killing her before turning a gun on himself.



In her new legal documents, Sonni is asking a judge to change the couple's order from joint to sole custody - and give her ex visitation.



She alleges he made the threats against her at a club, telling someone he "could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone".



According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, he returned home, put a gun in his mouth and fired it into the ceiling while the couple's daughter Ava was asleep in her bedroom.



Sonni also claims Jeremy has a history of substance, verbal and emotional abuse, and she alleges he once left cocaine on a bathroom counter which was reachable by her daughter.



Renner's representative tells the outlet, "The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."