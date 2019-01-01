NEWS Matt Lauer accused of exposing himself to Today show producer in Ronan Farrow's book Newsdesk Share with :







Matt Lauer exposed himself to Today show producer Melissa Lonner back in 2010, according to Ronan Farrow's new book.



While the tome, entitled Catch and Kill, has already detailed NBC News employee Brooke Nevils' allegations of rape against the anchor, a new excerpt of the book has made new accusations of the fallen star - claiming he exposed himself to Lonner and also propositioned her in his office.



Lonner was unable to talk to Farrow after signing a six-figure "release of rights" agreement with NBC when she left the company in 2013, but former Today co-anchor Ann Curry did speak to him about the incident.



"She (Curry) told me that complaints about Lauer verbally harassing women in the office were well known in her day - and that once, in 2010, a colleague (Lonner) had pulled her into an empty office and broken down, saying Lauer had exposed himself and propositioned her," Farrow wrote. "It was as close as you could get to a women just melting in front of you in pain."



Sources close to Lauer insisted he only remembers making a lewd gesture as a joke to Lonner, while NBC News President Noah Oppenheim responded to the new allegations in a statement which read: "By her own account, Curry relayed no specific complaint, nor did she say Lauer's 'problem' regarded any specific workplace misconduct... At the time of the employee's exit, three years later, she still had made no complaint about Lauer, was paid 22 weeks of severance based on her years of service, and was asked to sign a separation agreement that was standard for departing employees at the time.



"The standard separation agreement included a routine confidentiality clause that was designed to protect proprietary company information. It was not drafted to prevent an employee from reporting misconduct, and it has never been used that way."



Lauer, who strenuously denied Nevils' rape allegation, has yet to respond to this latest accusation.