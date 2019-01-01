Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman

Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson's caped crusader in The Batman.

The Big Little Lies star has signed up to play Selina Kyle and her feline alter ego in Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book movie, which will be a much darker take on Gotham's crime-fighting hero.

Kravitz reportedly went through a rigorous testing process to land the role, competing against Deadpool's Zazie Beetz, Baby Driver's Eiza Gonzalez, and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, according to Variety.

However, Kravitz reportedly secured the part after she tested last week with Pattinson, despite concerns over scheduling issues with the third Fantastic Beasts movie, in which she plays Leta Lestrange.

She now follows in the footsteps of previous onscreen Catwomen such as Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Kravitz, who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, was congratulated on securing the role by her stepfather, Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

"I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA (family). DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear (sic)," he wrote alongside a snap of the pair on Instagram.

Reeves took over directing duties on The Batman from Ben Affleck after the actor departed his role on the standalone movie following his appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the critically-panned Justice League in 2017.

Jeffrey Wright is rumoured to be playing Commissioner James Gordon, while Jonah Hill will reportedly portray an unspecified villain.

A production date for the Warner Bros./DC Comics has not yet been set, although insiders told Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020, ahead of a scheduled cinema release in June 2021.