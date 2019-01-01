Isabela Moner changes surname to honour late grandmother

Actress Isabela Moner has decided to change her surname to honour her late grandmother.

The 18-year-old, who starred in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, will be known as Isabela Merced as she prepares to release new music.

Opening up about the name change during an interview with Refinery29, Isabela explained: "This is when I begin writing my own story as Isabela Merced. This has been a very difficult year for my brothers, mom, and me.

"This is how I say goodbye to that and welcome a new chapter with those who are close to me. Isabela Merced represents everything that has and will continue to define me. It represents the values that were passed on from my grandmother."

Explaining what she admired most about her grandmother, who she never met, Isabela added: "She was a force of nature, unafraid of anything, always ready to take on every challenge and person that said she couldn't. At the same time, she loved her familia; nothing came before that. Her ideal day would be a day at the beach with the family, music, dancing, and eating alitas (chicken wings) or ceviche. This is me! I hope this continues on my grandmother's legacy because she left us too soon."

Isabela, who "had been thinking" about changing her name "for some time", will be releasing her new single Papi soon.