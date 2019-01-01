Michael Douglas slams 'egregious' college admissions scandal

Michael Douglas is appalled by the stars involved in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among more than 30 parents indicted in the college bribery scam, after being charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by paying education officials to boost their kids' test scores and secure them places in prestigious institutions.

At a screening of the second season of his Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method, the actor opened up about the scandal to Us Weekly, sharing: "It's just egregious.

"The humiliation that these well-to-do families are suffering is that there's no sympathy from their peer group," he continued. "Kind of just crazy. Just crazy."

Speculating on the motivation behind the stars involved, the Basic Instinct actor said: "I think it was as much about the self-image for the parents as it was for the kids."

While top-tier schools like Yale University, the University of Southern California and the University of Texas were involved in the scandal, Douglas' own son Dylan, who suffers from dyslexia, is currently attending Brown University - and the star is thrilled he worked his way into the institution on his own merit.

"Dylan had serious dyslexic issues," the 75-year-old shared. "He had to go to special schools early on. He worked really hard, and the fact that he worked himself up to get into an Ivy League school, I'm just so proud of him."

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars, and will have to pay a $30,000 (£24,000) fine, complete 250 hours of community service and be on probation for one year following her release from jail. Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are yet to be sentenced.