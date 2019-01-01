Khloe Kardashian: 'It's not easy co-parenting with Tristan Thompson'

Khloe Kardashian has admitted it's a constant struggle to co-parent daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The reality star ended her relationship with basketball player Tristan after discovering he'd cheated on her with former family friend Jordyn Woods. She's now doing her best to remain cordial with her ex for the sake of her little girl, but during an interview on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, she revealed it's "not easy" to always do so.

"Oh, it's hard. It's not easy for me. You know, it would be easier for me to keep my daughter away... but he never hurt True," Khloe explained. "Him and I have our own relationship and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in between that. I don't believe in that."

Khloe looks to her sister Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick, who are raising three children together despite no longer being in a relationship, for inspiration when it comes to how to co-parent.

"I want to show my daughter it's OK and it's a beautiful thing to also forgive her dad," the 35-year-old continued. "He's a great person. Maybe him and I weren't compatible in that way, but that's OK. I always want True to be surrounded by love and I know babies feel energy, we feel energy and I just want her to always feel bliss as much as I can."

Elsewhere in the interview, Khloe revealed that she's not ready to throw herself back onto the dating scene just yet.

"I haven't jumped into dating. I don't care to date right now," she insisted. "I'm not in a rush for it. I feel so good in my life and I don't really need much else. So, something that I'm focusing on is just making sure that I process everything."