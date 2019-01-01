Tom Holland: 'Spider-Man split from MCU was the most stressful week of my life'

Tom Holland has described Spider-Man's temporary departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the most "stressful week" of his life.

In August, it was revealed Sony and Disney executives couldn't agree on new co-financing and profit-sharing terms, so the deal they made in 2015 to share the film rights to Spider-Man was off - meaning the web-slinging superhero, played by Holland, would no longer be a part of the MCU.

However, both companies announced in September that they had reached an agreement and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce a third MCU Spider-Man film starring Holland - which came as a huge relief to Tom.

Speaking on a panel alongside Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal at ACE Comic Con Midwest over the weekend, the actor initially described rehearsals for his performance of Rihanna's Umbrella on U.S. TV show Lip Sync Battle in 2017 as his "most stressful week" - before reflecting on more recent events.

"Well...maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened," he mused. "That was a bit of a stressful week. I’m sure there’s some contractual obliged thing where I can’t say anything about anything, so I’m just going to keep my mouth shut."

After a new deal between Disney and Sony was announced, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the star played a key role in negotiations, reporting that Tom made "multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution".