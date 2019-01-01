Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s lawyer slams latest allegations

Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s lawyer claims the latest set of sexual harassment allegations against the actor are "even less credible than the first case".

The Jerry Maguire star's groping trial was stalled last week after he was indicted for an alleged October 2018 incident, and now three more women have reported misconduct complaints to New York police officials, bringing the total number of accusers and alleged victims to five.

The alleged attacks now date back to 2008, according to the New York Post, while the latest accusation revolves around a breast grab at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown New York back in June - but the actor's lawyer Mark Heller questioned the credibility of the allegations in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"After Cuba was arrested over 120 days ago, a rep of the second accuser thought to seek a payment from Cuba and he declined to be shaken down. At that point, she moved forward to establish this second charge and it was presented to the grand jury," Heller said. "We believe the prosecutor is trying to besmirch the reputation of Cuba, a beloved Bronx native, and trying to establish these charges, which will result in an outrage by the public by wasting time and resources and energy of the court that have no place in the criminal court system."

Two of the new accusers claim Cuba grabbed their backsides at restaurants on West 45th Street and West 44th Street in New York in 2008 and 2013, respectively. One of the women also claims the actor reached his hand under her skirt and penetrated her with his finger.

Heller said Gooding, Jr. plans to enter a plea of not guilty in court on Tuesday.