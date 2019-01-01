Sarah Silverman lands late-night show

Sarah Silverman has landed a late-night pilot and comedy special on premium U.S. network HBO.

The outspoken comic said in a press release that she plans to weigh in the topics of the day and take video calls with stars in the new series, and promises the show will expose a candid side to celebrities.

"I'm as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money," Silverman explained. "Nothing's off the table and nothing's too high or low brow for me. I mean - look at my face - I'm literally all brow."

Silverman, Judd Apatow and the comic's longterm collaborator Amy Zvi serve as executive producers. Additional credits for the pilot and the stand-up special have yet to be announced.

"Sarah is truly a comedic force of nature and we're so happy to have her back on HBO," Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming gushed of her new signing.

The new deal follows the star's most recent gig as creator, executive producer and host of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series I Love You, America.

She has previously appeared in the HBO comedies Mr. Show with Bob and David and The Larry Sanders Show.