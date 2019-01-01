Reese Witherspoon: 'Streaming services changed my entire career'

Reese Witherspoon is "enormously grateful" to streaming services, crediting them for changing her career.

While the actress has starred in a host of box office smashes, such as Legally Blonde and Walk the Line, she has become more famous in recent years for her work on the small screen, appearing in programmes including Big Little Lies and upcoming Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

In an interview with Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Reese reflected on how services such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+ have changed her industry for the better, telling the publication: "The reality is that the streaming services have empirical data that audiences want to see people of different ages and different backgrounds.

"It validates our audiences and it creates opportunities for new voices and new storytellers to emerge. I'm enormously grateful to these streaming services - it's changed my entire career."

They also look set to have a similar effect on her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston's career too. Jennifer stars as anchor Alex Levy in the series, who is seen struggling to maintain the smiley, happy persona she has become known for - and the difference between image and reality is something the 50-year-old actress can relate to.

"Of course there are times when you don't want anyone to see you, or you don't want to be photographed or even go out of the house. Nothing is as it seems in a glossy magazine," the former Friends star mused.