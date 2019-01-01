Deepika Padukone: 'My mother saved my life as mental illness became a big issue'

Indian star Deepika Padukone has credited her mother for getting her the help she needed to battle depression and anxiety.

The 33-year-old Om Shanti Om star had no idea she was struggling with mental illness until her mum realised there was something seriously wrong - and urged her to seek treatment.

"In an Indian family, we like to solve our problems internally...," she tells Harper's Bazaar. "I had to deal with that stigma on my journey to recovery... She (mother) was able to sense that this was not something that can be solved in a family huddle...

"I don’t think I’d be here today if it wasn’t for my mother... I wasn’t aware of what mental illness was, and I didn’t realise the importance of mental health. When we have a fever, we know what the symptoms are. Why aren’t we taught to recognise the symptoms of mental illness in the same way?

"It was a lack of awareness on my part, but also on the part of the people around me. What if it wasn’t for my mother? Who else would have helped me?"

Now Deepika controls her mental health issues by taking better care of herself, adding, "I realised the importance of self-care, and when I do it, I do it without guilt. I think women especially have a tendency of doing it with a lot of guilt attached."