Cuba Gooding, Jr. to face 14 misconduct accusers at trial

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of groping over a dozen women in public.

The Jerry Maguire star appeared in court in Manhattan on Tuesday (15Oct19) for an arraignment on four misdemeanour counts of forcible touching and third degree sexual abuse, to which he pleaded not guilty, but it has now emerged that 14 women have made misconduct claims against the Oscar winner.

Cuba, who is due back in court on 13 December, was initially arrested and charged with grabbing a woman’s breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in the Big Apple on 9 June. He was indicted by a grand jury on two charges in connection with the incident, plus two charges related to a second incident after allegedly pinching a woman’s butt at TAO nightclub in the city in 2018.

Prosecutors in the case are reportedly planning to call another 12 women to testify in support of the charges.

"The Defendant’s past behaviour shows that he routinely approaches women while at bars or nightclubs, with whom he has limited or no prior interaction, and touches them inappropriately," said assistant District Attorney Jenna Long.

Cuba's attorney, Mark Heller, insists his client will be vindicated at trial, and speaking to reporters outside court on Tuesday, he said, "We are completely confident that there will be no criminal conviction of Cuba Gooding Jr. Cuba Gooding is certainly innocent of the allegations that will be presented today before the court and we are going to ask that the court send this case out today for trial."