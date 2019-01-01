Charlize Theron tackles embarrassing dating game on TV

Charlize Theron was left more than a little red-faced as her Bombshell co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie teamed up with TV host Ellen DeGeneres to find her a celebrity mate.

While promoting the new movie on Ellen's daytime show on Tuesday (15Oct19), the Monster star agreed to play dating game Who Would Charlize Rather after she recently revealed she was "shockingly available".

Photographs of potential suitors flashed up as Theron, who previously dated actors Sean Penn, Stuart Townsend and Jared Leto, and her co-stars considered them as soulmates for the Oscar winner.

Things got a little awkward when a photo of Kidman's ex-lover Lenny Kravitz appeared, with Charlize stating, "You guys dated!"

"This is awkward, move on," Nicole said, adding, "I love Lenny, I so recommend him."

The married ladies all agreed One Direction star Harry Styles would be a good fit, prompting a shocked Theron to snort, "I literally could be his mother!"

But Nicole kept pressing, adding, "I bet he likes older women. I'm actually thinking that is a really good match."

"You are out of your mind, Nicole?" Theron objected.

The ladies eventually settled on Black Panther villain Michael B. Jordan but not before Brad Pitt hit the screen, prompting Theron to joke about a dating story from the beginning of the year.

"I had an entire relationship I didn't even know about," she joked.