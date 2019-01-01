Lupita Nyong'o pens children's book to give dark-skinned girls a heroine

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has written a new children's book loosely based on her own battle with dark skin.

The 12 Years a Slave star grew up thinking light-skinned people were better, and now her book, Sulwe, tackles the issue of acceptance among kids of colour.

"When I was younger, I had trouble accepting my skin," she tells Good Morning America. "I grew up in Kenya around very many dark people, but I grew up with a lot of light skin on TV and in the books I read and it made me feel uncomfortable with my skin colour.

"I had a younger sister that was born a lot lighter than me and she got cooed... and told how pretty she was, and I realised that it was in the omission of those words when it came to me that made me feel unworthy and so it took a while for me to find my stride and learn to love the skin I'm in.

"So I wrote this book to help little kids get there a little faster."

She adds, "Some of my favourite books when I was growing up were Cinderella and Thumbelina and Beauty & the Beast... and these were all women with light skin and blonde hair and so I thought that in order to make it into the pages of book, you have to be light.

"In fact, one of the first times I drew my family, I drew them with light skin... I wrote this to give dark-skinned kids a chance to live in a world of imagination and magic."