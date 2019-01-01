Felicity Huffman reports to prison to begin 14-day sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman reported to prison on Tuesday morning (18Oct19) to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The former Desperate Housewives star reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California prepared "to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions," according to the fallen star's representatives.

"She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed - one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service - when she is released," a statement reads.

Huffman will serve the next two weeks in the low-security all-women’s federal prison, located in Alameda County in California.

Earlier this year (19), Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of bribing education officials in a desperate attempt to score her daughter a place at an elite university.

She learned her fate in a federal courtroom in Boston, Massachusetts on 13 September.

She will also have to pay a $30,000 (£24,000) fine and complete 250 hours of community service. The actress will also be placed on probation for one year following her release from jail.

She was one of 30 parents, including Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, who were charged with cheating the system.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty and has yet to be sentenced.