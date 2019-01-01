Charlize Theron underwent three surgeries to fix shattered thumb

Charlize Theron has opened up about her painful hand injury, revealing she had to undergo three surgeries to fix her thumb.

The actress has been sporting a brace on her left hand while promoting new films Bombshell and The Addams Family, telling reporters she suffered the injury during a fight scene in an action film.

But on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Oscar winner went into more detail, revealing she tore the ligament off the bone of her thumb.

"I was doing a film in London... I was fighting a very big guy and he had an armoured vest on, and my thumb got stuck inside his vest and he decided to make a sharp move and my whole thumb just went back... I fell to my knees and cried like a girl."

Meanwhile, Theron also revealed that she and her Bombshell co-star Margot Robbie have identical scars on their necks.

"We both had a fusion done on or neck," she added. "Same doctor, same disc."