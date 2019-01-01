Sheridan Smith confirms she's expecting first child

Sheridan Smith has confirmed she's pregnant with her first child, telling passengers on a musical theatre cruise that she has a "baby on board".

The 38-year-old first sparked rumours she might be expecting prior to boarding the boat for the four-day Stages tour, admitting she was worried about her "morning sickness". She further fuelled the speculation by referring to fiance Jamie Horn as "Daddy cool".

And as the British actress took to the stage on Tuesday night, she showed off her burgeoning bump in a black dress as she stroked her tummy and announced: "I've got a baby on board."

Once again admitting she was struggling with "this morning sickness lark", Sheridan added: "I've got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I'm very out of breath. I've got all these new symptoms, so sorry!"

While the Cilla star took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself on stage, she didn't speak about the pregnancy in any social media posts.