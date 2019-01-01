Neil Patrick Harris lands mysterious new role in Matrix 4

Neil Patrick Harris has landed a mysterious role in the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise.

The 46-year-old will join original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity for Lana Wachowski's highly anticipated sci-fi movie, The Matrix 4.

Details of the How I Met Your Mother star's casting are under wraps, with sources close to the project not yet confirming who Harris will play, according to editors at Variety.

However, fans on social media have speculated that the actor may be playing a different incarnation of Morpheus, who was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was tapped as one of the leads in the Matrix 4 last week, and it was also reported that Jada Pinkett Smith is in talks to reprise her role as Niobe.

The 48-year-old played the character in the second and third movies - The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions - with reporters at Deadline claiming she is still in negotiations over the part.

News of The Matrix 4 was announced back in August, and Wachowski, who will write and direct the film, stated that the issues explored in the original movies "are even more relevant now".

"I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," she said in a statement at the time.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell will serve as co-writers on the script with Wachowski, who will also produce with Grant Hill.

The film is expected to begin production at the beginning of 2020 and will be released in 2022.