Elton John 'disappointed' by The Lion King remake

Elton John has mauled The Lion King remake by describing the live-action Jon Favreau movie as a "huge disappointment".

The rocker teamed up with Tim Rice to create the soundtrack for the original Disney animated classic and many of their songs made it onto the 2019 film's soundtrack, along with one tune Elton wrote just for the reboot.

But now he admits he wasn't overly impressed with the new movie, which featured the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, and Beyonce.

"The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music up. Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn’t have the same impact... The magic and joy were lost," he told British GQ magazine.

"The soundtrack hasn’t had nearly the same impact in the charts that it had 25 years ago, when it was the bestselling album of the year. The new soundtrack fell out of the charts so quickly, despite the massive box office success."

And Elton suggested that the soundtrack for the live-action remake, which featured new music from Beyonce, flopped because he wasn't asked to be a bigger part of it.

"I wish I’d been invited to the party more, but the creative vision for the film and its music was different this time around - and I wasn’t really welcomed or treated with the same level of respect," he added. "That makes me extremely sad."