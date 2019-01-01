Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins join David Fincher's Mank

Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins are the latest additions to the cast of David Fincher's upcoming epic, Mank.

The film will star Oscar-winner Gary Oldman as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote the 1941 Hollywood classic, Citizen Kane.

Mamma Mia! star Seyfried will play actress Marion Davies, while Collins will portray Mankiewicz's secretary, Rita Alexander.

British actor Tom Burke has also signed up to Fincher's biopic, and will play the legendary Orson Welles, who directed and starred in Citizen Kane, with Charles Dance, Arliss Howard, Joseph Cross and Ferdinand Kingsley cast in unknown roles.

Fincher's movie will follow Mankiewicz's tumultuous development of the script for the film, which is considered to be one of the most iconic movies in Hollywood history.

Mankiewicz also worked on The Wizard of Oz, The Pride of the Yankees, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, but it was Citizen Kane that cemented his legacy.

However, his relationship with Welles became strained after he accused the filmmaker of trying to take sole credit for the script, which won them the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The biopic has been a passion project for Fincher for the past two decades, and in a sweet twist, the screenplay for Mank was written by the director's father, Jack Fincher, prior to his death in 2003.

The 57-year-old will also serve as producer alongside Cean Chaffin, Douglas Urbanski, and Eric Roth.

Mank will be released in 2020.