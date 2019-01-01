Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski set to star in Imaginary Friends

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are in talks to star in new fantasy-comedy Imaginary Friends.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, the actors will headline the upcoming project, which will be overseen by bosses at Paramount Pictures.

Reynolds is to have a starring role, while it was reported that Krasinski will write, direct, produce and act in the movie. Little is known about the plot, but it is expected to tell the story of a man who can see and communicate with people's imaginary friends.

However, some of the imaginary friends who lack friendship turn to the dark side, with Reynolds's character tasked with saving the world from those that are evil and threatening the world with their powers.

The project marks the 42-year-old's second major casting in recent weeks. Reynolds is also attached to appear in a musical version of A Christmas Carol alongside Will Ferrell, with the movie to be directed by John Morris and written by Sean Anders.

He is now in the post-production phases of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Free Guy, and will soon begin filming Clue and Red Notice.

Meanwhile, Krasinski is currently working on A Quiet Place 2, the follow-up to his 2018 hit movie, with his wife Emily Blunt reprising her role as Evelyn Abbott, alongside Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Djimon Hounsou, and Cillian Murphy. The film is slated for release in March 2020. The 39-year-old was most recently seen onscreen in TV series Jack Ryan.

A potential release date for Imaginary Friends has not been announced.