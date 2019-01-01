Benedict Cumberbatch leads stars admitting 'hypocrisy' on climate change

Stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Mel B, and Bob Geldof have admitted in a letter that they are "hypocrites" for supporting the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests.

The British actor spent several hours camped out with protesters last week and is among a host of famous names who have signed the letter, published on Extinction Rebellion's website, that asks journalists to focus on the science of climate change.

Other signatories include Riz Ahmed, Jude Law, U2's Adam Clayton, model Poppy Delevingne, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, Thom Yorke, Jarvis Cocker, Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron.

Their missive begins: "Dear journalists who have called us hypocrites. You're right. We live high carbon lives and the industries that we are part of have huge carbon footprints. Like you - and everyone else - we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm."

The stars went on to ask journalists to report on scientific findings on climate change, stating "the Earth is dying" and that we are "living through a sixth mass extinction" of animals.

The Extinction Rebellion protests have hit the headlines in the U.K. as activists have brought parts of London to a standstill.

Another signatory to the letter, Steve Coogan, backed the demonstrations, saying: "Extinction Rebellion is a grassroots movement that should be applauded for putting this issue at the top of the agenda where it belongs. I stand in full support of these brave, determined activists who are making a statement on behalf of us all."

Ray Winstone and his daughter Jamie have also signed the letter, with the actress pledging to adopt a greener lifestyle and "push for climate justice".

Other signatories include Mark Rylance, Clean Bandit frontwoman Grace Chatto, and The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.