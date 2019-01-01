Jessica Biel knew Justin Timberlake was 'her person' early in their relationship

Jessica Biel knew her and Justin Timberlake were made for each other early in their relationship.

The actress began dating the SexyBack singer in 2007, and they eventually tied the knot in 2012 in Italy. The couple also shares four-year-old son Silas.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her Facebook Watch series Limetown in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the actress confessed she knew Justin was "her person" early on in their relationship.

"We were so young. There wasn't any big risks being taken. There wasn't anything... really putting anything on the line. We were just hanging out," she shared. "I think before we got married, that's when I was like: 'Oh yeah, this is the person I want to be in the boat with when we hit the rapids, because we're going to hit the rapids and we're going to have to hold on tight. Can you row? Because I can row, I think you can row, let's try this.'"

The Valentine's Day star went on to suggest not much has changed in the couple's relationship, but they wanted to wait before tying the knot to make sure it was right.

"It was like that early on in our relationship and when you're married for the first time you go, 'OK. You can't just jump out of this thing,'" she added.

Justin shared similar sentiments while talking to the outlet earlier this week, gushing: "It's like once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back,' you know what I mean?"