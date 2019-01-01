Mariska Hargitay never thought she'd find love at work

Mariska Hargitay proved a matchmaker pal wrong by finding her real life prince Peter Hermann on the set of her TV show, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

The actress was single when she moved to New York to start work on the hit drama so her friend decided to help her find a man.

"(She) threw a dinner party for me and she was like, 'Mariska, you need to get out more'... I could never go anywhere because 15 hours a day, 16 hours a day (on set) every day," she shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday (16Oct19).

"She said..., 'No prince handsome is going to walk in on the show and you’re going to marry him.'"

Except the romance guru was wrong, and when the very tall actor arrived on set to play an attorney, Hargitay was smitten.

"I was so nervous and a little bit giddy," she shared. "It was funny because (costar Chris) Meloni was there. He was watching me and he’d never seen me act like this - ever."

Three kids later, the couple has been married for 15 years and is gearing up for Halloween later this month.

"We are hardcore on Halloween," Mariska laughed, but she's not sure what the family theme will be this year after one of her kid's suggestions was quickly nixed by another.

"This year, the littles - we call them (the two youngest) the littles - decided they wanted to be Descendants. Of course I hadn’t seen this movie and didn’t know what it was. I was like, 'You guys pick it, I’m in,' and August (older son) was like, 'No.'"