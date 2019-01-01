Jason Momoa still can't believe he married 'childhood crush' Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa believes anything in life is possible after marrying his "childhood crush" Lisa Bonet.

But the Aquaman star reveals he didn't confess his longtime affection for The Cosby Show star until after they'd had children.

The 40 year old tells Esquire the actress was "literally my childhood crush. I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids."

And he is still in awe of his relationship with the 51 year old, though they have been together for 14 years.

"If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f**king possible,' he says.

The pair share daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa, 10.

Momoa is also stepfather to Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz with her ex Lenny Kravitz, and, on Tuesday (15Oct19), shared his excitement over her big casting as Catwoman in new film The Batman, writing, "I’m so proud of u zozo bear".

Meanwhile, the former Game of Thrones castmember insists he knows it's best to let Zoe's mum run the household.

“Mama (Bonet) is the boss - everyone knows that,” he shares, adding their kids know better than to keep secrets from their mum or he'll give them away.

"I’d tell Mom right away," he laughs. "I’m not going to get busted over your s**t."