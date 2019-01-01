Prosecutors building case against Cuba Gooding, Jr. around sex talk with stranger

Cuba Gooding, Jr. asked a female stranger to sit on his face and urinate in his mouth, according to court papers filed by New York prosecutors on Tuesday (15Oct19).

The Oscar winner has been hit by charges and accusations of sexual misconduct and now the lawmakers attempting to bring him to justice claim one of the alleged victims has a very sordid story to tell.

The woman, who is one of a total of 14 accusers, claims Cuba grabbed her arm in a Los Angeles bar in 2011, "then placed his hand inside the woman’s blouse and squeezed her bare breast while he stated, in substance, 'Sit on my face, pee in my mouth'."

In the new court papers, obtained by the New York Post, the unnamed woman claims she pushed the actor away, stating, "You're so nasty."

Gooding has pleaded not guilty to two counts of forcible touching and two counts of third-degree sex abuse, all misdemeanours, involving two of the alleged victims.

Although he has not been charged in the other accusers’ alleged incidents, prosecutors are hoping to introduce the claims in court to prove a pattern of sexual abuse.

A statement from the prosecution in the case reads: "Defendant’s past behavior shows that he routinely approaches women while at bars or nightclubs with whom he has had limited or no prior interaction, and touches them inappropriately. Looking at these instances, it is clear that the defendant’s actions are intentional, rather than accidental, that he does not mistakenly believe the acts are consensual."

Gooding's lawyer, Mark Heller, has responded with his own statement, which reads: "None of those (claims) are accurate, none of them are truthful, and I think they are simply efforts on the part of those individuals to draw themselves into the notoriety and publicity of this case. If any of them had any credence or validity, they would have been incorporated into criminal cases."

Cuba was arraigned in court in Manhattan on Tuesday. He is due back in court on 13 December (19).