Rachel Weisz felt 'liberated' working with female director on Black Widow

Rachel Weisz found working with a female director on Marvel's upcoming Black Widow movie "liberating".

The actress stars alongside leading lady Scarlett Johansson in the first female-fronted movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The flick is also one of the studio's first to be directed by a woman, and Rachel found working alongside Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland an eye-opening experience.

"There is something that happens in a scene when a woman is across from another woman," she told T Magazine's 2019 The Greats issue of working on the film. "It sounds really pompous, but you are free from the history of ownership - I really mean that. It's liberating."

While the studio is renowned for its impressive blockbuster flicks - including Avengers: Endgame, which recently became the highest-grossing movie of all time - Rachel confessed she was surprised by the passion and integrity of those involved behind the scenes.

"It doesn't feel Hollywood to me, big budget - it feels like the people there are the stewards and guardians of this storytelling they care about," the 49-year-old considered.

Filming has wrapped on the movie, which is currently in post-production, and Scarlett told Entertainment Tonight she can't wait for fans to see the finished cut, enthusing: "I love it. I'm so proud of what we made. Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences."

Black Widow is slated to hit cinemas in May 2020.