NEWS Kim Kardashian West has been offered $1 million for people to have virtual sex with her digital likeness Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has received a letter from a company called VirtualMate, who have created a device to allow users to have an "interactive and immersive sexual encounter" via the use of virtual reality and a digital contraption known as a core.



The company reached out to 38-year-old Kim - who has four children with husband Kanye West - because they receive over 1,000 requests per month from users interested in her virtual likeness.



The letter, obtained by The Blast, stated: "First and foremost we need to get a licencing agreement in place.



"VirtualMate would like to offer Kim Kardashian $1,000,000 for use of her likeness."



If Kim - who shot to fame after appearing in a sex tape with Ray J - agreed the deal, the company explained they would need to film her in a motion capture suit in order to digitise all her movements.



VirtualMate also offered to create both a "younger" and "current" version of the brunette beauty so that "fans can interact with either character or both at the same time!"



The company claim the core provides a realistic experience because it can perceive "depth, speed, and strength," and respond in real-time and VirtualMate promise it is a "bridge between virtual and reality."



The units are currently available for pre-order at a cost of $169 and a fundraiser for the project has brought in almost $100,000.



It is believed Kim isn't the only famous face the company have reached out to to request authorisation to use their digital likeness for the venture.