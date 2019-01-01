Ariana Grande keen to sample Kylie Jenner in a song

- NEWS
Ariana Grande has registered her interest in sampling Kylie Jenner in one of her future songs, after the reality TV star hit headlines by debuting her singing talent.
The make-up mogul was seen singing the words "Rise and shine" to her daughter Stormi during a tour of her company's offices last week. The clip quickly became a meme, with Ariana responding on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday sharing a clip of herself crooning the line.
"@kyliejenner can i sample," she wrote, leading Kylie to reply: "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video."
Of course, Kylie wouldn't be the only member of her family to appear in one of Ariana's videos if the prospect went ahead - her mum Kris Jenner starred in the video for Thank U, Next.
Kylie's sweet singing voice debut comes just weeks after chart-topping British singer Charli XCX tipped the 22-year-old for success in the music industry, telling Dazed magazine: "Kylie Jenner would be an incredible popstar. The aesthetic would be so good. Imagine a Kylie Jenner album produced by (Scottish producer) SOPHIE!
"The songs would be iconic, there'd be really good club moments on there. Then there'd also be a really emotional song about her daughter and it would be really heartfelt and real."