Ryan Reynolds shares first snap of third child with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter to share a sweet snap of his new arrival with wife Blake Lively.

Earlier this month, it emerged the Gossip Girl actress had given birth over the summer, although further details were kept under wraps - leaving fans guessing as to whether the newborn was the couple's third daughter or first son.

On Wednesday, Deadpool star Ryan tweeted a picture of himself, Blake and their new arrival spending time together in the woods and, although he blurred their baby’s face in the snap, the actor did appear to slyly reveal they had welcomed another girl within his socially-conscious message.

“I love B.C.,” he wrote, referring to his native British Columbia, Canada. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

He went on to include a link for voting info on Canada’s upcoming elections, and confessed he was "proud" of the attention to climate change he’s seen in recent years.

Blake revealed she and her husband of seven years were expecting their third baby when she debuted her growing bump alongside Ryan at the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu premiere back in May.

The couple already shares daughters James, four, and three-year-old Inez.