Michael Caine leads cast of new Oliver Twist movie

Michael Caine is returning to the world of Charles Dickens for a modern-day take on Oliver Twist.

The Oscar winner, who portrayed miser Ebenezer Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol, will play master thief Fagin opposite Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, singer Rita Ora, and comedian and author David Walliams in the new movie Twist.

The film, which will be set in modern-day London, will also feature Jude Law's son Rafferty in the title role.

Martin Owen will direct from a script he has co-written.

Announcing his casting, Caine commented, "Fagin is such an infamous character, it's going to be great fun playing him. I'm really looking forward to working with Lena, Raff and the rest of the cast in London when we start shooting."

While Headey added that she would be taking on the role of Sikes in the project.

"Flipping roles without apology or character softening is a brilliant way to breathe new life into established materials and bring it to new audiences," she shared.

Production on the movie will kick off later this year. And accordingly, Law can't wait to get started on his first major role.

"I'm excited to play such a well-loved literary character, and I'm looking forward to working with Martin Owen to bring to life his new take on the character in modern-day London," the 23-year-old added.

Oliver Twist, Dickens's second novel, was first published as a serial from 1837 to 1839. The story has been the subject of numerous adaptations over the years, including the musical play Oliver! and the multiple Academy Award-winning 1968 film.