Jonah Hill passes on villain role in The Batman - report

Jonah Hill has reportedly exited negotiations regarding a role in The Batman.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actor was reportedly offered a role in Matt Reeves's upcoming superhero movie, which will star Robert Pattinson as Gotham city's crime-fighting Caped Crusader, but talks have now broken down between Warner Bros. and Hill, according to editors at Deadline.

The news comes just days after it was confirmed Zoe Kravitz would be playing Selina Kyle and her feline villain alter-ego, Catwoman.

Hill has been in talks with studio bosses for months, and it was reported in September that he was in the early stages of accepting the role of a villain, which multiple outlets had suggested was The Riddler.

It is unknown why the 35-year-old passed on the role, however, sources told Collider that Hill had wanted $10 million (£7.8 million) to play a villain, which is allegedly more than double what Warner Bros. executives are paying Pattinson to play the lead.

The outlet also suggested that while Hill was in talks to play The Riddler, the Superbad star had actually wanted to play the smaller role of the sewer-dwelling Penguin, but director Reeves had already approached another actor for that character.

Hill recently starred opposite Emma Stone in Netflix's sci-fi series Maniac and was last on the big screen alongside Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum earlier this year.

Pre-production on The Batman is expected to begin soon, with filming slated to start in late 2019 or early 2020, ahead of a tentative release date of June 2021.

A rep for Hill has yet to comment on the report.