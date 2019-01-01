George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for three weeks for drink-driving

George Clooney's sister-in-law has been sentenced to three weeks in jail in Singapore after being found guilty of drink-driving.

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, the sister of George's human rights lawyer wife Amal, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple charges including drink-driving and driving without insurance.

The court in Singapore, Le Tallec's adopted home country, heard that on the day of the incident in question, back in May, the fashion designer was driving her husband's BMW X5 at around 2.30 am. She was stopped by police, at which point she admitted to having had two glasses of wine and a glass of champagne while at dinner with a friend.

According to Staff Sergeant Alvin Lee, Le Tallec struggled to find the car's brake when she was pulled over and also smelt of alcohol.

When she reached for her driver's licence from a bag in the rear passenger seat, she accidentally briefly hit the gas pedal.

After taking the breathalyser test, the mother-of-four was found to be over the legal limit and arrested.

As well as three weeks behind bars, she was also fined $6,400 (£5,000) and will be disqualified for driving for four years upon her release from jail.

Her lawyer said Le Tallec, who owns her own fashion line, Totally Tala, is "genuinely remorseful" about her actions, and added she was suffering in the wake of "unwarranted publicity (of her case) for reasons beyond her control."

This is Le Tallec's second drink-driving conviction in Singapore. Her first offence was in 2013, which saw her disqualified from driving for two years.