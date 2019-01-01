NEWS Jennifer Aniston had 'stalker' Instagram account before she officially joined Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston made a "stalker" account on Instagram so she could get to grips with the platform before joining officially.



The actress broke records when she amassed 8.6 million followers in a day, after sending fans crazy with her long-awaited debut post - a snap of her with former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.



Addressing her foray into social media with U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, Jennifer confessed she had a fake account before she made things official.



“It was a stalker account,” she said. “When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool.”



Jennifer said she still "doesn't know" why she made the leap and went official after years of resisting, but "a lot of people" were encouraging her to join and she grew tired of resisting, the 50-year-old joked: "I don't know... What you resists, persists, so what the hey!"



The Morning Show star added she's "trying to build content" after posting the initial snap on Tuesday, and later shared a second clip to her profile of her appearing to send her first post before jokingly smashing her phone, referring to the fan frenzy in the caption, which reads: "I swear I didn't mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome."



She also shared clips of herself getting ready for the late night appearance on her Instagram Stories.